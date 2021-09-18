Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Sarah Bonar (left) is unavailable for Scotland due to work commitments

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson says his side are "determined to deliver a performance" in Sunday's pivotal world cup qualifier against Spain.

The Scots were hammered 38-13 by Italy on Friday in their opener.

Spain beat Ireland in their first match, with the group winner securing a spot at next year's world cup in New Zealand.

"Our opening match of the tournament was a disappointment," Easson said.

"And not a true reflection of the hard work our players have put in over the past year.

"We will be put to the test against Spain, who we expect to be extremely motivated following their result against Ireland last weekend.

"But our players have responded well on-and-off the pitch this week and are determined to deliver a performance that keeps our qualification chances in sight."

Easson makes just one change to the team who went down to the Italians in Parma as Louise McMillan moves to the second-row with Sarah Bonar unavailable due to work commitments, and Rachel McLachlan filling her spot in the back-row.

Scotland will face Ireland in their final match on Saturday, with a runner-up berth in the group enough to secure entry to a qualification tournament.