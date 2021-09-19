Welsh men's and women's club rugby results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh club rugby results, 19 September, 2021
WRU Premiership Cup
East
Cardiff Rugby 60 - 5 RGC
Merthyr 24 - 26 Ebbw Vale
Pontypridd 19 - 16 Newport
West
Aberavon 43 - 17 Llanelli
Bridgend 15 - 38 Carmarthen Quins
Llandovery 21 - 5 Swansea
WRU Championship Cup
Group 1
Bedwas 22 - 24 Bargoed
Group 2
Cardiff Met 10 - 25 Glamorgan Wanderers
Ystrad Rhondda 31 - 17 Beddau
Group 3
Neath 36 - 20 Tata Steel
Group 4
Trebanos 12 - 43 Narberth
WRU Plate
District A1
Abergavenny 21 - 5 Blackwood
District A2
Caerleon 8 - 3 Caldicot
District A3
Newport HSOB 14 - 12 Monmouth
Oakdale 12 - 44 Pill Harriers
District A4
Newbridge 38 - 6 Risca
Pontypool United 17 - 24 Talywain
District B1
Rhiwbina 25 - 25 Rumney
St Peters 18 - 21 St Josephs
District B2
Cowbridge 39 - 7 Taffs Well
Dinas Powys 27 - 14 Barry
District C1
Abercwmboi 29 - 21 Abercynon
Mountain Ash 34 - 10 Aberdare
District C2
Rhydyfelin 29 - 5 Llantwit Fardre
District C3
Cilfynydd 3 - 38 Porth Harlequins
Treorchy 14 - 3 Cambrian Welfare
District C4
Caerphilly 5 - 36 Penallta
Senghenydd 17 - 19 Nelson
District C5
Dowlais 13 - 29 Brecon
District D2
Bridgend Athletic 14 - 12 Nantyffyllon
Tondu 19 - 43 Kenfig Hill
District D3
Pyle 33 - 33 Bridgend Sports
District E1
Seven Sisters 12 - 12 Resolven
District E2
Dunvant 36 - 13 Birchgrove
Glynneath 21 - 19 Bonymaen
District F1
Pontyberem 10 - 28 Ammanford
District F2
Pontarddulais 10 - 16 Yr Hendy
District F3
Penclawdd 6 - 18 Gowerton
Waunarlwydd 38 - 7 Loughor
District G1
Llanelli Wanderers 21 - 17 Burry Port
Nantgaredig 24 - 45 Newcastle Emlyn
District H1
Crymych 27 - 5 Whitland
District J2
Llangefni 8 - 5 Bethesda
Pwllheli 8 - 3 Caernarfon
District J3
Ruthin 7 - 40 Llandudno
WRU Bowl
District A1
Rhymney 38 - 17 New Tredegar
District A2
Abercarn 15 - 20 Abertillery B G
District A3
Blaina 10 - 22 Nantyglo
Garndiffaith 13 - 10 RTB Ebbw Vale
District A4
Whitehead 17 - 38 Newport Saracens
District A5
Machen 32 - 13 Chepstow
District B1
Canton 64 - 0 Caerau Ely
Llandaff 13 - 43 Fairwater
District B2
Cardiff Quins 34 - 27 Old Illtydians
District B3
Llanharan 15 - 9 Pentyrch
District C1
Penygraig 24 - 20 Tonyrefail
Tylorstown 18 - 7 Wattstown
District C2
Cefn Coed 33 - 33 Deri
Hirwaun 24 - 51 Gwernyfed
District D1
Cefn Cribwr 11 - 20 Bryncethin
Maesteg 25 - 22 Glyncorrwg
District D2
Neath Athletic 3 - 0 Briton Ferry
Pontrhydyfen 6 - 27 Tonmawr
District D3
Cwmafan 10 - 18 Aberavon Green Stars
District E1
Abercrave 7 - 29 Swansea Uplands
District E2
Glais 7 - 5 Crynant
District F1
Amman United 43 - 13 Betws
Cwmgors 22 - 31 Cefneithin
District F2
Llangadog 17 - 19 Llandeilo
District G1
Aberaeron 33 - 10 Tregaron
Lampeter Town 44 - 13 Laugharne
District G2
New Dock Stars 44 - 0 Bynea
District H1
Llangwm 0 - 51 Haverfordwest
St Davids 3 - 27 Neyland
District J1
Mold 14 - 31 Wrexham
District J2
Colwyn Bay 19 - 16 Abergele
Nant Conwy II 21 - 6 Bangor
District J3
Machynlleth 12 - 3 Newtown
WRU Shield
District A1
Brynithel 14 - 16 Pontllanfraith
District A2
Tredegar 26 - 13 Trefil
District A4
Forgeside 15 - 7 Abersychan
West Mon 5 - 22 Beaufort
District C1
Crickhowell 0 - 39 Ferndale
District D1
Pontycymmer 35 - 18 Brackla
District E1
Pantyffynnon 5 - 87 South Gower
District E2
Rhigos 17 - 24 Cwmtwrch
District J1
Menai Bridge 3 - 29 Holyhead
District J2
Ruthin II 48 - 0 Dinbych II
Wrexham II 40 - 17 Mold II