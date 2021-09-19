Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cory Allen made four appearances for Wales sevens between 2012 and 2013

Dragons have signed Wales centre Cory Allen following his four-year spell at Ospreys.

The 28-year-old, capped six times by Wales, has not played since suffering a serious knee injury against Ulster in September 2019.

Allen came through the academy at Cardiff Rugby before making his senior debut in 2011.

"Cory is a talented player who has had a tough couple of years," said director of Dragons Rugby Dean Ryan.

"He's working really hard with our medical team and we are encouraged by his progress and we hope to see him on the field in a Dragons jersey."

Major injuries have punctuated Allen's career, which peaked when he scored a hat-trick in Wales' opening match of the 2015 World Cup against Uruguay.

Allen suffered ankle and hamstring problems before his latest serious knee setback.

"Firstly I'd like to say I'm very grateful to Dean and the Dragons for giving me every opportunity to get back to full fitness and continue playing the game I love," said Allen.

"My time here so far has been very encouraging and I am making great progress and hopefully not too far off returning.

"I'm really excited by what I've seen so far and I can't wait to get out on the field with the boys."