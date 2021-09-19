Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Helen Nelson's try and three kicks were pivotal for Scotland

Rugby World Cup qualifying: Spain v Scotland Spain (19) 22 Tries: Zamora, M Rodriguez, Gala Cons: P Rodriguez 2 Pen: P Rodriguez Italy (17) 27 Tries: Lloyd, Gaffney, Nelson, McLachlan Cons: Nelson 2 Pen: Nelson

Scotland boosted their Women's World Cup qualification bid with a bonus-point victory against Spain.

Tries by Rhona Lloyd, Megan Gaffney, Helen Nelson and Rachel McLachlan helped clinch a 27-22 win which leaves everything to play for in the group.

Scotland trailed twice in the match but dug deep to show their spirit to keep hopes of reaching the finals in New Zealand later this year.

A vital meeting with Ireland is on Saturday.

After a heavy loss to Italy last weekend, Scotland trailed early on in Parma before quick ball helped Lloyd reduce the arrears and three minutes later Gaffney produced a fantastic finish to wipe out Spain's lead.

In a back-and-forth opening 40, Spain got back in front but Nelson touched down after several phases of play on the verge of half-time to leave the deficit at two points.

A penalty by fly-half Nelson at the start of the second period added another three points to Scotland's tally but McLachlan applied the finish after a driving maul to claim a crucial fourth try and the upper hand.

It proved enough for Bryan Easson's side to win by a narrow margin and set up a crunch clash with Ireland next weekend where a win for either could secure a place at the World Cup in 2022, but Italy and Spain also have five points in the tightly-contested four-team group.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Hannah Smith, Lisa Thomson, Megan Gaffney; Helen Nelson , Jenny Maxwell; Leah Bartlett, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Louise McMillan, Rachel Malcolm, Rachel McLachlan, Jade Konkel.

Replacements: Molly Wright, Lisa Cockburn, Katie Dougan, Siobhan Cattigan, Evie Gallagher, Mairi McDonald, Sarah Law, Abi Evans.

Spain: Lea Ducher; Paula Requena Zamora, Amaia Erbina Arana, Amalia Argudo Llobregat, Maria Garcia Gala; Anne Fernandez De Corres, Patricia Garcia Rodriguez; Saioa Jaurena Acha, Margarita Rodriguez, Laura Delgado Duenas, Ana Puig Delgado, Carmen Castellucci Ocana, Olivia Fresneda Fernandez, Maria Calvo Balaguer, Lourdes Alameda Garcia-Moreno

Referee: Aurelie Groizeleau (France)