Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cox became the first woman to referee an English top-tier game when she took charge of Northampton's 15-14 Premiership Rugby Cup win at Wasp in 2018

Sara Cox is set to make history on Saturday as the first woman to referee a Premiership game.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) made Cox the world's first female professional rugby referee in March 2016.

Last year, she became the first female assistant referee in English rugby's top flight and was the first woman to take charge of an English top-tier game in the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2018.

"Huge congratulations to Sara Cox," Premiership Rugby tweeted.

"She'll become the first woman to referee a #GallagherPrem league game on Saturday.

"Continually making history."