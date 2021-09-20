Louis Lynagh called up by England - Billy & Mako Vunipola plus George Ford left out

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh
Harlequins wing Lynagh (left) is the son of ex-Australia fly-half Michael, one of the Wallabies' all-time greats

England boss Eddie Jones has set about a major shake-up in his squad by leaving out a host of big names for a training camp later this month.

Billy and Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and George Ford have all been left out of the 45-man squad.

Eight uncapped players are named, including Harlequins wing Louis Lynagh and 31-year-old Gloucester centre Mark Atkinson.

Jones stressed "the door isn't closed" to those players not involved.

He also confirmed Saracens centre Elliot Daly has had an operation on a stress fracture aggravated on the British and Irish Lions tour and won't feature in the autumn Tests.

Lynagh, whose two late tries against Exeter in June helped Harlequins win their first Premiership title for nine years, is the son of Australia legend Michael.

Nine players who made their debuts in the summer, such as fly-half Marcus Smith, are also included as Jones looks to the future with the next World Cup two years away.

As was the case halfway through the last World Cup cycle, when Jones began to phase out the likes of Dylan Hartley, Chris Robshaw, James Haskell, Mike Brown and Danny Care, the England head coach has started the process of revamping his squad with the tournament in France in 2023 in mind.

"We have left out some experienced players but we're really clear that the door isn't closed to them, and we're looking forward to seeing them work hard to get back into contention," Jones said.

However Ford's exclusion paves the way for Smith, who was called into the British and Irish Lions squad in South Africa in the summer, to get an extended run at fly-half this autumn.

An experienced core does remain in place, including the 109-capped scrum-half Ben Youngs, while prop Joe Marler has again made himself available having not featured in 2021.

"This is an exciting squad made up of experienced players and young guys who did well in the summer and have earned their place again," Jones added.

As well as Lynagh and Atkinson, the other uncapped players are Harlequins flanker Jack Kenningham, Wasps hooker Gabriel Oghre, Sale scrum-half Raffi Quirke, Harlequins hooker Sam Riley, Sale prop Bevan Rodd and Northampton back Ollie Sleightholme.

Jamie Blamire and Trevor Davison of Newcastle, along with Alex Dombrandt, Joe Heyes, Lewis Ludlow, Adam Radwan, Harry Randall, Smith and Freddie Steward all retain their places after first being capped in the summer matches against the United States and Canada.

This mini camp forms part of England's preparation for their November Tests, with Tonga, Australia and South Africa the opposition at Twickenham.

England's 45-man squad

Forwards: Jamie Blamire (Newcastle), Callum Chick (Newcastle), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), Tom Curry (Sale), Trevor Davison (Newcastle), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath), Ellis Genge (Leicester), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Jonny Hill (Exeter), Ted Hill (Worcester), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), Courtney Lawes (Northampton), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton), Lewis Ludlow (Gloucester), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester), Beno Obano (Bath), Gabriel Oghre (Wasps), Sam Riley (Harlequins), Bevan Rodd (Sale), Sam Simmonds (Exeter), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol), Will Stuart (Bath), Sam Underhill (Bath).

Backs: Mark Atkinson (Gloucester), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Furbank (Northampton), Ollie Lawrence (Worcester), Louis Lynagh (Harlequins), Max Malins (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester), Raffi Quirke (Sale), Adam Radwan (Newcastle), Harry Randall (Bristol), Dan Robson (Wasps), Henry Slade (Exeter), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester), Manu Tuilagi (Sale), Anthony Watson (Bath), Ben Youngs (Leicester).

Comments

Join the conversation

136 comments

  • Comment posted by MrJimjam, today at 09:30

    Squad needed a shake up ahead of the next world cup... interested to see how it pans out.

    • Reply posted by unchosen1LFC, today at 09:37

      unchosen1LFC replied:
      Agree, but can't help think that some/all of those big names will gradually be drafted back in (rightly or wrongly) as a result of every setback the team suffers over the next 2 years.

  • Comment posted by RJB99, today at 09:36

    What a pity that he’s axed Ford when in truth the one who MUST go is Farrell - he won’t like Marcus Smith playing just looked how he reacted when Cipriani played - unto Farrell goes we won’t progress - Eddie take note please

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 09:43

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Coaches like Jones are terrified if players like Ford, Cipriani and Smith because they are unpredictable and so can't be coached in minute detail. Of course that unpredictability makes them hard to play against but what's more important, England winning or Jones winning?

  • Comment posted by mushtaq elahi, today at 09:35

    Eddie knows more about rugby than any on here so I don't see the point of opening up a page to criticise him.

    Armchair experts need apply.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix44, today at 09:40

      Phoenix44 replied:
      Since he has the greatest resources of any side in rugby and has produced absolutely awful results and performances in the last 18 months despite having hugely talented players, perhaps he doesn't know what he's doing. Or do actual facts not matter?

  • Comment posted by Dezza, today at 09:36

    Keeping an open mind and allowing new players to prove themselves has to be a positive step.

  • Comment posted by SAFCSTU, today at 09:56

    Alex Dombrandt, so good he gets picked twice!

    • Reply posted by ADEV, today at 09:59

      ADEV replied:
      Its his speed, it merely looks like he is in two places at the same time ;-)

  • Comment posted by TC63, today at 09:56

    Much bigger news is the inclusion of Furbank, but no room for Nowell

    • Reply posted by teignrugby93, today at 10:08

      teignrugby93 replied:
      As a chiefs fan I’m happy for jack to find his form at home first and he will get a chance closer to RWC

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 09:57

    Talented, exciting, skillful squad...

    now Eddie just needs to ALLOW them to play!

    (don't pick Ferrari's and ask them to pull like tractors)

    • Reply posted by Keith Howkins, today at 10:29

      Keith Howkins replied:
      Funny that you should say that. Both Aston Martin & Lamborghini used to make tractors and they're both quite speedy now.

  • Comment posted by Tom Law, today at 09:43

    Why did Jones wait so long into the World Cup cycle to do this?

    • Reply posted by First name, today at 09:48

      First name replied:
      He wanted to give that squad a shot at playing for the Lions.

  • Comment posted by AtALossWithIdiots, today at 09:34

    Youngs???

    • Reply posted by Village Cricketer, today at 10:06

      Village Cricketer replied:
      More kicking the ball away....More boring rugby....

  • Comment posted by BishBashBosh, today at 09:33

    There will always be individuals who divide opinion on the ins and the outs, but i'm pleased to see some names given a chance given performances over reputation as we look to the next WC cycle

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 10:01

    Where is Big Joe C/ Sowed int he summer tests that he is back and has his mind back in gear.

    Steward is a must at FB

    Quirke and Smith at HBs, and use the ball at pace.

    Time to make Itoje or Curry Captain, and move on.

  • Comment posted by usurp4, today at 10:00

    Finally!!! Looks like the squad we should have had 12/18 months ago

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 09:58

    The Vinipolas have been great servants to England, so on the one hand, it's sad to see them out. However, they have both become quite predictable in their play, so it's probably the right decision. Wish them well for the future.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 10:10

    Anyone who followed the previous RWC cycle could have predicted this: 15-17 we played turgid, Conservative, dull but winning rugby (same happened this cycle except for a significant blip in 2021). 17-19 we brought in new faces, dropped some of the old guard and became much more attacking. Hopefully we see some good rugby in the autumn.

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 10:04

    I’m puzzled about Mako’s exclusion.
    Billy on the other hand has been out of sorts for 2 seasons now.

    Hope he comes back soon

  • Comment posted by KickOutTheJams, today at 09:45

    Awful lot of nihilistic rhubarb on here already - good show. Nice to see Atkinson around the squad - reminds me of Will Greenwood in the way he plays and I've always rated him. And I'm not a Glaws fan.

  • Comment posted by JohnB, today at 09:59

    Puzzles about Mako. Quality player

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 09:45

    A welcome change but can't help feeling it should've happened 2 years ago

  • Comment posted by Bill Rees, today at 09:41

    George Ford had a great game against Exeter. Jones has made a blunder.

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 09:47

      TARW replied:
      That's nothing new lol

  • Comment posted by 21stone number7, today at 09:32

    The players are good enough. EJ just has to let them play and not stick to the same old formula - which clearly isn’t working.

