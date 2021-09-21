Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Richard de Carpentier can play at lock or in the back row

Bath have signed former England Sevens forward Richard de Carpentier on a deal until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old spent pre-season on trial at the Rec, scoring a try in a friendly against Cardiff.

De Carpentier played 200 times for England Sevens and made three Premiership appearances for champions Harlequins during a spell last season.

"I'm excited to see where the club is going and there are some exciting coaches and players here," he said.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper added: "His professionalism and application to training fit with our values and we are excited to have him on board for the season."