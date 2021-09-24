Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Johnny Sexton was left out of the Lions squad and was rested by Ireland this summer

Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster in their opening United Rugby Championship match with the Bulls at the Aviva Stadium.

Former Ulster back row Marcell Coetzee will lead the Bulls, one of four South African teams in the new competition.

Munster's record try scorer Simon Zebo is named to start in Munster's opener with the Sharks after returning to the province.

Former Ulster favourite Ruan Pienaar starts for the Sharks in Limerick.

Sexton is one of a number of internationals to be named in Leinster's starting team after missing out on the British and Irish Lions squad and subsequently being rested for Ireland's summer matches with the USA and Japan.

Prop Andrew Porter, who missed the Lions tour with a foot injury, comes into Leo Cullen's side while Garry Ringrose has recovered from a foot injury.

Leinster, who defeated Munster in the Pro14 decider in March, have plenty of international experience in their back line with Luke McGrath partnering Sexton at half-back while wingers James Lowe and Hugo Keenan also start in the opening game, which kicks off at 17:15 BST.

Ireland forwards Porter, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris bolster a powerful pack for the province.

The Bulls lost the Rainbow Cup final to Benetton in their first foray into the then Pro14 - the former name for the rebranded URC - and are led by Springbok forward Coetzee, who was a fan favourite at Ulster's Kingspan Stadium prior to his departure to the South African team in April.

Coetzee will be joined in the back row by the powerful Arno Botha and Elrigh Louw, while veteran former Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis will make his Bulls debut in the tournament.

Leinster: Keenan; O'Loughlin; Ringrose, Frawley; Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Porter, Sheehan, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Ryan, Ruddock, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Healy, Baird, Deegan, Gibson Park, R Byrne, Osborne.

Bulls: Kriel; Hendricks; Mapoe, Vorster, Tambwe; Goosen, Burger; Steenekamp, B Du Plessis, M Smith, Steenkamp, Nortje, Coetzee (capt), Botha, Louw.

Replacements: Van Zyl, Matanzima, Van Rooyen, Swanepoel, J Du Plessis, Johannes, C Smith, Gans.

Simon Zebo left Munster for Racing 92 in 2018 but returned to Thomond Park over the summer

Munster are boosted by the return of Ireland international Zebo and South African World Cup winner Snyman, who is named as a replacement and is set to make his second appearance for the province after he sustained a long-term knee injury in the early stages of last season.

Johann van Graan has named eight Ireland internationals in his starting team, including half-back duo Craig Casey and Joey Carbery.

Peter O'Mahony captains the side in the back row alongside Jack O'Donoghue and Gavin Coombes, who was Munster Player of the Year for the previous campaign.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley in the engine room.

Former Ulster scrum-half Pienaar, on loan from the Cheetahs, marks his return to the Sharks after an 11 year absence from the team where his senior career began.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Goggin, R Scannell, Zebo; Carbery, Casey; Kilcoyne, N Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Wycherley; O'Mahony (capt), O'Donoghue, Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Knox, Snyman, Ahern, Osborne, Healy, Cloete.

Sharks: Bosch, Penxe; Kok, Louw; Abrahams; Chamberlain; Pienaar; Mona, van Vuuren, du Toit; Roets, Grobler; Richardson ,Venter, Buthelezi (capt).