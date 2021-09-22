'The Ulster Rugby Show' team of Rory Best, Gavin Andrews and Tommy Bowe at Kingspan Stadium

Former Ulster, Ireland and Lions players Tommy Bowe and Rory Best are teaming up with BBC NIs Gavin Andrews to host 'The Ulster Rugby Show'.

The new weekly programme starts at 22:00 BST on Thursday (23 September) on BBC Two NI and BBC iPlayer.

It takes a light-hearted look at the latest news, results and talking points around Ulster Rugby and the new United Rugby Championship.

An interview with Ulster captain Iain Henderson kicks off the new series.

Rory Best OBE is the only Irish captain in history to lead his side to victory over the All Blacks, Australia and South Africa. He won 124 caps for Ireland, made 218 appearances for Ulster and toured with the British and Irish Lions on two occasions.

"It is going to be an exciting season with the new United Rugby Championship competition and the introduction of the big four South African teams. I am really looking forward to being on the other side of the camera and hope that we can bring something of what we learned as players to the TV studio and that through our analysis we can help explain how games are won and lost."

Rory Best and Tommy Bowe share a laugh on the new weekly programme

Tommy Bowe scored one of the most famous tries in Irish Rugby history as he helped Ireland to the Grand Slam in 2009. He played for Ulster 168 times won 69 caps for Ireland scoring 30 tries. He toured twice with the Lions earning five test caps helping the test side win the series against Australia in 2013.

"Having played under the lights at a packed Kingspan Stadium I know what a privilege it is to wear the Ulster shirt and to play in front of thousands of fans.

"Over the course of this season it is going to be really interesting to speak with the current group of players and to see what motivates them to perform for their province."

Presenter Gavin Andrews completes the line up as he and the two Ulster legends invite special guests and players to their Kingspan Stadium studio each week for some rugby discussion and a look at events on and off the pitch.

"It's a new programme at the start of a new season in a new look league - so all change in a good way," he added.

"We're going to take a fun and informative look at the United Rugby Championship - and get to know some players and characters along the way. For anyone interested in sport let's hope it's a must watch - I can't wait to get started!"

Best and Bowe will also be part of the team for BBC Northern Ireland's live coverage of the URC which starts with the visit of Benetton to Kingspan Stadium to play Ulster on Friday 8 October.