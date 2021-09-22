Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales won the 2021 Six Nations in a tournament played in front of no crowds because of the Covid-19 pandemic

The Welsh Rugby Union says it has recorded a small £400,000 profit before tax despite the Covid-19 pandemic - but overall bank debt has risen to £22.9m.

The WRU has released its annual report and recorded the profit compared to a loss of £5.3m after tax in 2020.

The cost of the pandemic is demonstrated though by an increase of £17.2m in the bank debt, which was £5.7m in 2020.

The annual report covers up to 30 June 2021.

The net debt is defined as bank loans, debenture loans and finance lease obligations, less cash balances and that has risen to £114.4m from £75.6m in 2020.

The increase in the year is a result of a £20m Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS) bank loan obtained to support the four Welsh regions.

The increased finance lease funding specifically for the Parkgate Hotel development on Westgate Street in Cardiff also contributed.

The WRU is putting a lot of faith in the hotel development, which the governing body says is designed to create long-term financial returns for Welsh rugby.

It was meant to be open earlier this year but it is now expected to be towards the end of 2021 ahead of the autumn international series.

With no crowds for the 2020 autumn internationals and 2021 Six Nations matches, the WRU's turnover was down to £58.1m, compared to £79.9m in 2020 and £90.5m before the pandemic in 2019.

The decline was predominantly related to the international rugby matches staged at Principality Stadium, with the majority of the group's income derived from those games.

The WRU is hoping the revenue will return this season with the 30 October match against New Zealand sold out and is hoping for capacity crowds against South Africa, Australia and Fiji.

"The group's result for YE21 has again been significantly impacted by disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic," said WRU group finance director Tim Moss.

"This included all Six Nations and Autumn Nations Cup games being held behind closed doors and no third-party events being hosted.

"We have retained a small profit, which goes some way to offsetting the significant losses from the prior year.

"To record this small profit has been an achievement in itself and is largely due to the efforts of our employees, our mitigation of cost efforts and support from Welsh Government.

"But careful and prudent management of vastly reduced income, control of costs and utilising loans, grants and Government schemes has allowed a reinvestment level that has seen Welsh rugby survive the worst of times."

Steve Phillips has worked at the WRU since 2007 and replaced Martyn Phillips as chief executive in 2020

The WRU investment in the game has decreased from £47.5m to £34.6m, primarily down to reduced allocations to the four professional regions.

With the WRU still owning Dragons, the allocation to Cardiff Rugby, Ospreys and Scarlets was reduced from £25m to £12.6m.

The shortfall in funding for the four regions was made up by the bank loan and a £13.5m package from Welsh Government.

The WRU says it will continue to renegotiate the terms of the loan and will ask Welsh Government for assistance. The regions are responsible for repayment, although the governing body met the first instalment.

Match income was down to £22.6m from £33m as all home fixtures were played behind closed doors, while the Principality Stadium hosted no extra events.

Senior management salaries were reduced by 25% while other members suffered a 10% pay cut, while the organisation used the Government's furlough scheme and sought support from other Government grant sources.

Chief executive Steve Phillips is the WRU's highest paid director, with the role's salary being reduced from £345.000 to £234,000.

"From the players who sacrificed their home lives to join bubbles, to volunteers in the community game who diligently followed the published pathways to returning to play and the supporters themselves - who were pioneers in the summer as they returned to Principality Stadium in their limited numbers - everyone has played their part in getting us to this stage, together," said Phillips.

"We have weathered what was thrown our way during YE21 and we have emerged in a place where we are comfortable to move on and rebuild our future.

"It will not be easy and, for such a rebuild to be successful, we are extremely reliant on our ability to host international matches with capacity attendances at our stadium.

"This is the key economic driver which fuels the wider game and we must also have a level playing field against our colleagues and competitors within the tournaments in which our professional teams participate.

"I would like to recognise all involved in Welsh rugby from the board and executive team and employees at the WRU and in the professional rugby, through to all our valued volunteers without whom we wouldn't have a game.

"We have all got through this year together and I cannot thank you enough."