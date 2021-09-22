Ollie Devoto was among Exeter's try scorers in their Premiership final loss to Harlequins in June

Exeter centre Ollie Devoto is still aiming to return to the England squad.

The 28-year-old has won two caps for England - the last against France in the 2020 Six Nations - having won two Premierships and a European Champions Cup with the Chiefs.

"I do have ambitions, I think I have to work a bit harder," Devoto told BBC Sport of his international ambitions.

"I've been given a few areas [to work on] and I just need to keep playing for Chiefs," he added.

The former England youth international won his first cap shortly after leaving Bath in the summer of 2016, but has found his chances limited since then.

"I remember my first cap like it was yesterday, it was against Wales at Twickenham, it was amazing, it's the pinnacle for every rugby player," he said.

"I'm still only 28 and I've got a few years left in the game and I'm enjoying myself," Devoto added.

"I've never played as much rugby as I did in a season last season so there's plenty of fight there, I just need to get some form and be as consistent as I can."

Ollie Devoto's two England caps have both been as a replacement

Devoto says both England and Exeter have given him advice and areas to work on in order to improve his game and try and break in to an England squad that currently includes four of his Exeter teammates.

"It's an all-round game consistency that really matters. You don't get into an international team being a one-trick pony," explains Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"You've just got to have consistency of all-round quality in your game and you've got to strive for that every week.

"Ollie's one of a lot of guys who we've got there or thereabouts in the reckoning and really it's for them to take it in their own hands now and prove they should step up."