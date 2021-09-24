Saints' Ollie Sleightholme plays for the first time this season having been called up to the England training squad this week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 25 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter's England winger Jack Nowell is one of two changes from the Chiefs side that lost at Leicester last week.

Facundo Cordero replaces the former British and Irish Lion while club captain Jack Yeandle returns at hooker in place of Jack Innard.

Winger Ollie Sleightholme is one of three new faces in the Saints side.

The newly-picked England player replaced injured centre Rory Hutchinson with Matt Proctor moving to centre.

Sam Matavesi starts at hooker in place of James Fish while Api Ratuniyarawa is preferred at lock to Alex Moon.

Both sides could have debutants form the bench - Exeter prop Josh Iosefa-Scott is named in the squad after a summer move from New Zealand while Northampton's newly signed Fiji scrum-half Frank Lomani is among the replacements.

Exeter have not lost their opening two matches in a new season since 2016, while Saints will hope to build on a promising bonus-point win over Gloucester last week.

Each of the last three clashes between the two sides have been decided by three points or less, with Saints winning the corresponding fixture last season 13-12 at Sandy Park after Joe Simmonds' controversially failed to take a last-second conversion.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"We've got match them with our energy and our enthusiasm and then we've got to be better in the details of the game than we were last week.

"We should make sure this is the start of our season now.

"We've got a couple of games under our belts, we're back at Sandy Park now, we've got the genuinely full-supported place, the weather looks like it's going to be nice, there's no reason for the crowd not to be there and be vocal, the only reason the crowd won't be vocal will be us.

"We have to give them something to support and something to get behind, I think if we do that it'll be an incredible atmosphere here and it'll create one of those special occasions that can happen here at Sandy Park."

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd told BBC Radio Northampton:

"You don't go to Sandy Park and get a soft game anyway, so they'll be hurting from the loss and they'll be hurting from the way Leicester played against them.

"We'd expect a tough occasion at Sandy Park, it's going to be doubly tough, but if you don't front up physically and mentally at Sandy Park you're going to get a dishing anyway, so it's going to be no different than what we would have expected.

"You don't get much variation in the Exeter game plan, but what they do they do unbelievably clinically well, that's their DNA, that's their modus operandi and so we've got a reasonable idea of what's coming."

Exeter: Hodge; Cordero, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Witty, Lonsdale, Kirsten, Armand, Tuima

Replacements: Innard, Moon, Iosefa-Scott, McCauley, Tshiunza, Hidalgo-Clyne, H Skinner, Whitten

Northampton: Furbank; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall, Collins; Grayson, Mitchell; Waller, Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Ludlam (capt), Harrison

Replacements: Fish, Auterac, Hill, Moon, Augustus, Lomani, Litchfield. Freeman