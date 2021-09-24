Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marler was part of the Harlequins squad that won the Premiership in 2012 and again last season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 25 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

England prop Joe Marler returns to the Harlequins starting XV at Twickenham Stoop as Sara Cox becomes the first woman to referee a Premiership game.

Marler replaces Santiago Garcia Botta, the only change to the side that began the season opener against Newcastle.

Worcester make just one change following last week's opening day win over London Irish, which ended their run of 18 straight Premiership defeats.

Jamie Shillcock is in at full-back for the injured Melani Nanai (Achilles).

Quins academy products Dino Lamb and Cadan Murley will both make their 50th appearances, while Fin Baxter, Will Collier and James Chisholm are among the replacements.

Warriors' last two away wins in the Premiership both came at The Stoop.

The most recent was against London Irish, who were using Quins' home as a temporary base at the back end of the delayed 2019-20 season - and they also beat Quins there in November 2019 when Shillcock scored a late try.

Cox, meanwhile, makes a delayed debut as a Premiership referee after the Worcester v Gloucester game in June was cancelled.

She was the first woman to take charge of a top-tier game when Northampton beat Wasps in the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2018, but this will be her first league fixture in charge.

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Allan, Care; Marler, Walker, Kerrod, Symons, Lamb, Lawday, Kenningham, Dombrandt (capt).

Replacements: Riley, Baxter, Collier, Tizard, Chrisholm, Steele, Jones, Northmore.

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Heward, Lawrence, Venter, Humphreys; Williams, Heinz (co-capt); Waller, Baldwin, Judge, Hatherell, Clegg, Hill (co-capt), Lewis, Kvesic.

Replacements: Annett, Thomas, Owlett, Garvey, Kitchener, Chudley, Searle, Nanai.

Referee: Sara Cox