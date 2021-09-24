Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wasps hooker Tom Cruse is scheduled to make his 100th Premiership appearance

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Saturday, 25 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps start their 2021-22 Premiership season a week late with a visit from last season's table toppers Bristol.

Lee Blackett's side includes four debutants in full-back Ali Crossdale, prop Robin Hislop and locks Elliott Stooke and Vaea Fifita.

Bristol make two changes following last Friday night's home defeat by Saracens.

England international lock Dave Attwood and prop Yann Thomas both come into the side, while fit-again Henry Purdy is among the replacements.

Wasps are still without 11 players due to injury, including skipper Joe Launchbury and fellow England international Jack Willis, while British and Irish Lions prop Kyle Sinckler is among the six missing for Bristol.

Wasps have lost their last two home games as they host their first competitive fixture since the ground was rebranded as the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Bristol have lost their last two Premiership games, against champions Harlequins in last year's semi-final and then the season opener against Sarries.

But they won 37-20 the last time these two sides met at Ashton Gate in March to end an 11-game losing streak against the men in black and amber.

Wasps: Crossdale; Watson, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Hislop, Cruse, Toomaga-Allen, Fifita, Stooke, Shields (capt), Oghre, T Willis.

Replacements: Frost, Harris, Alo, Cardall, Morris, Porter, Gopperth, Kibirige.

Bristol: C Piutau; Adeolokun, O'Conor, Leiua, Lloyd; Sheedy, Uren; Y Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), D Thomas, Hughes.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Armstrong, Holmes, Heenan, Randall, Bedlow, Purdy.

Referee: Karl Dickson.