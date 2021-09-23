Ulster v Glasgow Warriors: McIlroy named at full-back for URC opener
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors
|Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday 24 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST
|Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website with match highlights online on Saturday; watch the game back in full on BBC iPlayer from Saturday evening
Ethan McIlroy will start at full-back as Ulster open their 2021-22 season at home to Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship.
Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune are named on the wings in an experienced backs divison.
There is a first competitive start for Bradley Roberts at hooker with Rob Herring providing cover from the bench.
Lock Sam Carter will captain the side with Iain Henderson not expected to play in the opening rounds.
More to follow.
Ulster: McIlroy; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Roberts, Moore, O'Connor, Carter; Jones, Reidy, Timoney
Replacements: Herring, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Kearney, Rea, Doak, Lowry, Addison.