McIlroy, 21, will win his 16th senior cap on Friday at Kingspan Stadium

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday 24 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website with match highlights online on Saturday; watch the game back in full on BBC iPlayer from Saturday evening

Ethan McIlroy will start at full-back as Ulster open their 2021-22 season at home to Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship.

Jacob Stockdale and Robert Baloucoune are named on the wings in an experienced backs divison.

There is a first competitive start for Bradley Roberts at hooker with Rob Herring providing cover from the bench.

Lock Sam Carter will captain the side with Iain Henderson not expected to play in the opening rounds.

More to follow.

Ulster: McIlroy; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Stockdale; Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Roberts, Moore, O'Connor, Carter; Jones, Reidy, Timoney

Replacements: Herring, O'Sullivan, O'Toole, Kearney, Rea, Doak, Lowry, Addison.