Gareth Anscombe made his first appearance in an Osprey's jersey in a pre-season game at Northampton

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Ospreys Venue : Rodney Parade, Newport Date : Sunday, 26 September Time : 14:00 BST Coverage : Report BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online,18:00 BST and later on demand

Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe will make his competitive Ospreys debut away to Dragons in their United Rugby Championship opener on Sunday.

British and Irish Lions lock Adam Beard is also given a surprise early return after being named on the replacements bench.

Michael Collins, Tomas Francis and Jac Morgan will also make their official Ospreys debuts.

Wales lock Will Rowlands will make his Dragons debut.

Rowlands is one of five players making his first competitive starts for the region alongside props Aki Seiuli and Mesake Doge, scrum-half Lewis Jones and wing Jordan Olowofela.

Wales flanker Ross Moriarty captains the side with, scrum-half Rhodri Williams named on the bench.

Anscombe made his initial return in the pre-season defeat against Northampton after being sidelined for 761 days following a serious knee injury.

Beard was expected to miss the opening few weeks of the season after his Lions exploits in South Africa this summer but is the first Welsh tourist to return.

The lock played five games on tour but only started two matches. His lock partner and Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will return next month.

Veteran hooker Elvis Taione will make his debut from the bench after his move from Exeter, but fellow Sandy Park recruit Alex Cuthbert and fly-half Stephen Myler are missing through injury.

Dragons: Josh Lewis; Jonah Holmes, Jack Dixon, Aneurin Owen, Jordan Olowofela; Sam Davies, Lewis Jones; Aki Seiuli, Ellis Shipp, Mesake Doge, Will Rowlands, Ben Carter, Ross Moriarty (capt), Ollie Griffiths, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Richard Hibbard, Greg Bateman, Chris Coleman, Joe Maksymiw, Taine Basham, Rhodri Williams, Jamie Roberts, Ioan Davies.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Mat Protheroe, Michael Collins, Owen Watkin, Luke Morgan; Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Webb (capt); Nicky Smith, Sam Parry, Tomas Francis, Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies, Will Griffiths, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Elvis Taione, Rhodri Jones, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Ethan Roots, Reuben Morgan Williams, Josh Thomas, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (SRU)

Assistants: Gwyn Morris & Tom Spurrier (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU).