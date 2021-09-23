Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Andre Esterhuizen has scored three tries in 20 appearances for Harlequins

South Africa centre Andre Esterhuizen has signed a new contract with Premiership champions Harlequins.

The 27-year-old, who has won eight caps for the Springboks, joined Quins towards the end of the 2019-20 campaign and helped to the title last season.

"Playing for a club with such a positive mindset is a truly enjoyable experience," he told the club website. external-link

"I think everyone wants to play for a team where you're encouraged to try things and be unconventional."

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Esterhuizen's new deal at the Twickenham Stoop.