Heather Fisher was a bobsledder before switching to rugby union

World Cup winner Heather Fisher has joined the Leicester Tigers women's rugby programme as a coach.

The 37-year-old announced her retirement as a player earlier this month, having won 27 caps for England.

She was a member of the squad that won the 2014 World Cup and also won a sevens bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games with England.

"I want to pass on my experience and knowledge while helping to inspire a generation coming through," she said.

"I am so excited to be a part of the Tigers pathway, it's an exciting and new opportunity that I know will be a success."

Fisher, who played for Worcester in Premier 15s last season, will work with Lichfield Ladies as head of strength and conditioning as well as coaching alongside Vicky Macqueen, the head of Leicester women's rugby.

She made her international debut in 2009 and twice won the Six Nations Grand Slam - in 2010 and 2011 - as well as the World Cup before earning her final cap in the 15-player game in 2015.

She also featured in three sevens World Cups, and represented Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.