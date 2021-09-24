Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bath scrum-half Ollie Fox comes in for his first Premiership start having made four appearances from the bench

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Saturday, 25 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath scrum-half Ollie Fox makes his first Premiership start.

Juan Schoeman starts at loose-head prop after scoring a try in last week's narrow defeat by Sale.

Newcastle Falcons give a debut to Richard Palframan at tight-head prop as one of three changes from the defeat by Harlequins last week.

Fellow prop Adam Brocklebank also comes into the starting XV and there is a first Premiership start for Will Haydon-Wood at fly-half.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

Bath: De Glanville, Rokoduguni, Joseph, Ojomoh, Muir, Bailey, Fox; Schoeman, Dunn, Jonker, Williams, Ewels, Reid, Underhill, Bayliss.

Replacements: Du Toit, Obano, Rae, Ellis, Coetzee, Green, Butt, Clark.

Newcastle Falcons: Penny, Radwan, Stevenson, Lucock, Stephens, Haydon-Wood, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Palframan, Peterson, Robinson, Van der Walt, Welch, Fearns.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, Fuser, Graham, Nordli-Kelemeti, Connon, Wacokecoke.