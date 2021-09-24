Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Callum Sheedy plays for Bristol while Dan Biggar is the Northampton fly-half

Wales coach Wayne Pivac faces a fly-half injury concern ahead of the New Zealand game on 30 October after injuries to Cardiff fly-halves Rhys Priestland and Jarrod Evans.

Pivac is without his two Six Nations winning 10s, Dan Biggar and Callum Sheedy for the All Blacks game.

The Wales coach was watching as Priestland picked up a head injury and Evans suffered a sternum problem in the 33-21 win against Connacht.

Evans' injury will be more concerning.

Biggar and Sheedy will not be released by their English clubs for the New Zealand international because the match is scheduled outside World Rugby's international window.

Pivac would be considering the Cardiff duo as replacements but Priestland was forced off after a minute with a head injury on his competitive debut following his summer move from Bath.

Evans came on for Priestland and picked up a worrying sternum problem which forced him off the field and he went to straight to hospital for an X-ray.

Gareth Anscombe is playing his first competitive game since August 2019 for Ospreys against Dragons on Sunday after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Dragons fly-half Sam Davies is another option for Pivac, while Scarlets' Rhys Patchell has not played since October 2020 and is currently sidelined by a calf problem.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young looked to have two international 10 options at his disposal, but saw scrum-half Lloyd Williams slot in at fly-half against Connacht.

Young will now be hoping at least Priestland could be available in the next few weeks with their next encounter at Ospreys on Saturday, 2 October.