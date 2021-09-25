Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The win was the All Blacks' 12th southern hemisphere championship title and a 10th successive Test win

The Rugby Championship New Zealand: (13) 19 Try: Jordan Cons: Barrett Pens: Barrett 4 South Africa: (11) 17 Try: Nkosi Pens: Pollard 4

Jordie Barrett kicked a winning penalty two minutes from time as New Zealand beat South Africa 19-17 in Queensland to clinch the Rugby Championship.

In the 100th Test between the teams, New Zealand's Will Jordan and South Africa's Sbu Nkosi each scored an early try before the game became a kicking affair.

Barrett and Springboks fly-half Handre Pollard scored four penalties each as both sides traded the lead.

But Barrett's late kick sealed it.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster said: "The performance was not what we wanted. We were forced into a lot of errors because of the pressure [but] we showed a determination to keep fighting and got there in the end.

"It's really significant for us. The 100th, the history between us, they are a team we respect greatly. Hats off to Jordie for that last kick."

New Zealand remain undefeated in 2021 while the Springboks have now lost three matches in row after back-to-back defeats by Australia.

The win meant New Zealand secured the Championship with one round left to play.

Jordan's try after three minutes had given New Zealand the lead before Nkosi went over for the Springboks - and two Pollard penalties gave them an 11-7 lead.

But two replies from Barrett put New Zealand into a 13-11 lead at half-time.

Pollard and Barrett continued their duel into the second half - the lead changing hands six times - before Barrett's final, decisive kick.

"It was tough, it was an awesome contest and it was a fair contest," said Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

Line-ups

New Zealand: J Barrett, Jordan, R Ioane, Havili, Bridge, B Barrett, Perenara; Moody, Taylor, Laulala, Retallick, S Barrett, A Ioane, Blackadder, Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Tu'inukuafe, Tu'ungafasi, Tuipulotu, Papalii, Weber, McKenzie, Tupaea.

South Africa: Le Roux, Nkosi, Am, De Allende, Mapimpi, Pollard, De Klerk; Nyakane, Mbonambi, Malherbe, Etzebeth, De Jager, Kolisi, Smith, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Marx, Kitshoff, Koch, Mostert, Van Staden, H Jantjies, E Jantjies, Steyn.