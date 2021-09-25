Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Leinster's Garry Ringrose is tackled by Elrigh Louw of the Bulls

United Rugby Championship Leinster (17) 31 Tries: Van der Flier, Porter, Tracy, R Byrne Cons: Sexton 3, R Byrne Pen: Sexton Bulls (3) 3 Pen: Goosen

Leinster began their United Rugby Championship challenge with a convincing 31-3 bonus-point win over South African side Bulls in Dublin.

Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter scored first-half tries for the hosts, with James Tracy and Ross Byrne crossing in the second.

Johnny Sexton kicked three conversions and a penalty, with replacement Byrne converting his own try.

Bulls' only points came from the boot of fly-half Johan Goosen.

The Bulls are one of four South African teams in the new competition, while Leinster go into the tournament having won its precursor, the Pro14, four times in a row.

More to follow.

Leinster: Keenan; O'Loughlin; Ringrose, Frawley; Lowe; Sexton (capt), McGrath; Porter, Sheehan, Ala'alatoa, Molony, Ryan, Ruddock, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Healy, Baird, Deegan, Gibson Park, R Byrne, Osborne.

Bulls: Kriel; Hendricks; Mapoe, Vorster, Tambwe; Goosen, Burger; Steenekamp, B Du Plessis, M Smith, Steenkamp, Nortje, Coetzee (capt), Botha, Louw.

Replacements: Van Zyl, Matanzima, Van Rooyen, Swanepoel, J Du Plessis, Johannes, C Smith, Gans.