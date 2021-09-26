Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones will step down in 2023

England rugby forwards coach Richard Cockerill says discussions around him being Eddie Jones' successor is a 'non-starter'.

Head coach Jones will step down from his position after the 2023 World Cup.

Several reports external-link have named former Leicester Tigers boss Cockerill as the next man for the job, but he has silenced the rumours.

"It's not even anywhere near the radar," he said ahead of England's two-day training camp, which starts Sunday.

"There are a lot of good coaches in the world. It's great for me to be in this environment and understand it, but it's a non-starter to even discuss really."

Jones took over from Stuart Lancaster in 2015 and has since won three Six Nations, including one grand slam, and led England to the 2019 Rugby World Cup final - losing 32-12 to South Africa.

He is looking towards the next World Cup already, using the forthcoming autumn internationals against Tonga, Australia and the Springboks as a springboard for the event.

Jones underlined his intentions by culling key names in the training camp squad, with George Ford, Jamie George and Billy and Mako Vunipola not included.

The camp is Cockerill's first after being appointed in early September and he said that World Rugby's new guidance - around teams only having 15 minutes of contact a week in training - has not impacted their plans.

"Every team across the world is high priority on player welfare," he said. "Every team will try and minimise risk in training for obvious reasons, so that's always at the forefront. If these things come into place, they come into place and we will adapt and react to manage that.

"But I don't think any coach or any coaching group would put their players at unnecessary risk."