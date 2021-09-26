Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dean Ryan was appointed as Dragons director of rugby in 2018

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan says his region have faced obstacles from the Welsh Rugby Union in their bid to sign non-Welsh qualified players.

Ryan brought in overseas props Aki Seiuli and Mesake Doge to help solve the Dragons front-row resources.

The regions consult the WRU before signing non-Welsh qualified players but Ryan says that process was delayed.

"I couldn't believe how many walls were built to make that difficult," said Ryan.

"Those are the hurdles sometimes we are facing in a market where normally you are already late in January.

"We need to be sanctioned by a mystery person in the WRU about the quality of the people that are non-Welsh, and we never got an answer. I still don't know who that person is.

"We never got an answer in a recruitment market that shifts daily, and we were already in April and May.

"We've got a number of spaces that we are able to use for non-Welsh players and we couldn't get them in."

Ryan is content with the regional recruitment after eventually signing New Zealander Seiuli and Fiji international Doge.

The pair made their competitive debuts alongside Will Rowlands, Lewis Jones and Jordan Olowofela in the 27-23 defeat against Ospreys.

"We were having to ask permission in May to get people in and we got no answer, so to get both Mes and Aki was a fantastic piece of work," he added.

"I was really pleased. We have got our challenges resources-wise and I am really happy with what we have been able to achieve with those limitations.

"The guys we got, we are delighted with and they did a good job.

"We are constantly challenged with our finances, which restricts our depth and quality. The group that went out against the Ospreys were fantastic. The five that came in, I thought they were fantastic.

"Will (Rowlands) is some player and adds a lot. We've always known that our back row (are talented) but now we can say our back five of the pack will cause lots of problems."