Jersey Reds are currently the only side in the Championship with two bonus-point wins

Jersey Reds boss Harvey Biljon says the influence of his senior players helped his side beat Bedford 40-28.

The islanders led by 19 points at half-time after tries from Dan Barnes, Eoghan Clarke, Ryan Olowofela and a penalty try before Bedford pulled the gap back to five points.

But Clarke scored two more tries to help Jersey pull away and secure a second consecutive bonus-point win.

"I did think they showed character," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"The key bits were we've got a couple of senior players that could lead through those pressure moments.

"I also believe the players went back to our game plan and that showed reward and then there's a fair bit of tenacity.

"But, make no mistake, being able to utilise your whole bench and have the confidence you could get them out on the field and they were going to see the game out."

Jersey remain top of the Championship and are the only side with two wins from two games - both with bonus points.

"I feel this group is really together, they've got a combined goal of just staying in this moment and not getting ahead of themselves," added Biljon.

"This group's not only showing their character, but a fair bit of honesty not to get carried away and continue to understand those key moments and get them right in the next game."