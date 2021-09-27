Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matt Moulds joins a Gloucester side who are yet to win a game this season

Gloucester have signed former Worcester hooker Matt Moulds.

The New Zealand-born 30-year-old, who left the Warriors at the end of last season, has signed a short-term deal with the Cherry and Whites.

He last started a game for Worcester in March 2020 and also played for Auckland-based Blues in Super Rugby.

"Matt is an experienced hooker and comes in to strengthen our front row on a short-term basis," said external-link Gloucester chief operating officer Alex Brown.

"A former captain at Worcester, he is a proven leader and having played rugby across the globe, he will be a valuable member of our squad and we look forward to welcoming him to Kingsholm."

Moulds could make an immediate return to his former club when Gloucester visit Sixways to take on Warriors on Saturday.