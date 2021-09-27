Ben Flower helped Wigan win three Super League titles, a Challenge Cup and a World Club Challenge and scored one try in 17 Wales Tests

Former Wales rugby league prop Ben Flower has joined Welsh rugby union club Pontypool for the 2021-22 season.

The 33-year-old recently announced his retirement from Super League team Leigh Centurions.

He will instead play in the third tier of Welsh rugby's 15-a-side game at Pontypool Park.

"I cannot wait to get to Pontypool Park and to get stuck into training and playing my part in helping Pooler achieve its ambitions," said Flower.

Having played for Pontypool Youth before going on to make a career in the 13-a-side code at Celtic Crusaders, South Wales, Wigan and Leigh, Flower will also rekindle family links at the club.

Flower said: "I want to help the team in any way I can and ultimately, I want to enjoy the remainder of my playing career because when you're having fun, you play your best rugby.

"I've been really impressed with the professionalism of the club and I'm looking forward to being around a good group of lads. It's going to be a great season and I'm looking forward to getting going and coming back home.

"It's also really special for me to be joining the club, because my uncle, Stephen Flower, played for Pontypool for several years throughout the 1980s and to follow in his footsteps means a lot.

"When I walk up those steps for the first time on game day, it's going to be a fantastic feeling knowing I'll be representing this club."

Pontypool head coach Leighton Jones said: "Ben's quality as a player speaks for itself. He is a formidable competitor who knows what is required to succeed at the highest level, time and time again.

"His experience will be a huge asset to us throughout what will be quite an unusual season."

There will be no promotion from the Championship in which Flower and Pontypool will play, with the club hoping his experience can help improve their younger players.

"We pride ourselves on developing young talent at the club and Ben's perspectives on the game will no doubt help improve our up-and-coming players, who will certainly learn a lot from such a seasoned professional," said Jones.

During his time with Wigan, Flower received a six-month ban for hitting St Helens stand-off Lance Hohaia in the second minute of the 2014 Super League Grand Final.

Flower became the first player ever to be sent off in a Grand Final, with his ban becoming the longest in the history of the Super League.