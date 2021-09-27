Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Molloy was named Ireland's Player of the Year in 2012 and Rugby Writers' Player of the Year in 2017

Former Ireland captain Claire Molloy has retired from international rugby aged 33.

The flanker, capped 74 times, won two Six Nations and played in three World Cups in a 12-year career.

Regarded as one of the stars of her generation, Molloy opted out of the set-up last year to concentrate on her medical career during the pandemic.

She returned to the fold this season and most recently played in Ireland's World Cup qualifier defeat by Scotland.

Molloy came off the bench in the second half of the loss that saw Ireland miss out on the World Cup having featured in every edition of the tournament since 1994.

"Twelve years in a green shirt, not the ending I would have wanted," Molloy said in announcing her retirement on Twitter.

"To all the coaches, physios, team managers, S&Cs and all the backroom staff, thank you for guiding me along the way and often patching me back together at times.

"To the players I've shared the pitch with, it's been an honour. So many fantastic inspiring women I get to call friends.

"To my best supporters, my Mum and Dad, thank you for following me all over the world to watch."

A former inter-county footballer for Galway, Molloy turned her attentions to rugby and made her international debut in 2009, featuring in the World Cup a year later.

She was a key part of the 2013 Grand Slam-winning side and the team that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2014.