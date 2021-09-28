Scott Williams made his Wales debut against Barbarians in June 2011

Scarlets centre Scott Williams aims to prove a point to those who doubted he had a future in the game.

After a three-year stint at Ospreys that was blighted by injury, Williams impressed in the 26-22 defeat by Edinburgh on his Scarlets competitive comeback in his first start since 1 January, 2021 after damaging his shoulder.

But he knows there were observers who believed his time at the top level was over.

The Wales centre was released by Ospreys at the end of the 2020-21 season before returning for a second stint at Scarlets, where he had spent the previous nine years.

"It's been amazing how everyone's taken me back in and it's nice to be able to have a smile on your face again," said Williams.

"It was brilliant to run out with a full stadium. To put the Scarlets jersey back on was special and I'm just thankful to be able to have the opportunity here.

"I just want to enjoy my rugby again and fingers crossed get a bit of luck with staying fit."

Having made his Wales debut in 2011, it might surprise some that Williams is still only 30. He has won 58 caps in a Wales career which has yielded a Grand Slam and Six Nations title as well as playing in two World Cups.

Williams' most famous moment arguably came in 2012 when he scored the winning try in Wales' Triple Crown triumph against England at Twickenham.

In recent years, Williams has been beset by injuries with a back problem affecting his chances of going to the 2019 World Cup and his three-year stay at Ospreys hampered by his ailments.

After being told by Ospreys they would not be renewing his contract this summer, Williams' quest to find a new side was not helped by that serious shoulder injury suffered against Dragons.

"It was not ideal being injured and out of contract," said Williams.

"The Ospreys let me know early on there was nothing there for me. I had a few games over Christmas and then fractured my scapula.

"I knew myself how I felt and what I could still do on the field.

"A lot of people probably doubted me and I can see why because I was out of contract and probably a high-risk option for clubs. I could understand why they thought that after my previous few seasons.

"That was the toughest thing. It was easy for me to tell people how I felt, but I didn't have the opportunity to show what I could still do."

Having left his home region in 2018, a Scarlets return is what Williams craved. New head coach Dwayne Peel gave him that chance.

"There was only place I wanted to go," said Williams.

"People were doubting me so I needed that one person to believe in me. When I spoke to Dwayne and he gave me the opportunity, it was a no-brainer for me.

"I'm thankful to Peely and the staff and the coaches here. I just want to focus on repaying the people who have given me an opportunity and try to prove people wrong."

Williams admits he has suffered some tough times in his fight to prove his fitness.

"It makes you realise how much enjoying your rugby makes a difference," said Williams.

"Behind closed doors is the part of the sport that no one sees. They only see the finished product on the weekend, but not what goes on in the week.

"I don't want to go into too much depth on those dark times - maybe that's for my book after rugby! That's the part of sport that is tough.

"I'm not just saying it's me. Everyone goes through injuries.

"Seeing someone like Gareth Anscombe back on the pitch on the weekend for the Ospreys, having been with him the last couple of seasons and knowing the places he's been, was great to see.

"Things like that, people don't understand. The effect it has on your wives, partners and children is tough, but it's what I love doing and the only thing I want to do.

"So you deal with it. It has been a tough couple of seasons, but I don't want to dwell too much on that now."

One factor Scarlets and Wales fans will be joyous about was Williams rekindling his partnership with Jonathan Davies against Edinburgh.

"It was good, like rolling back the years a bit," added Williams.

"I've played a bit with Jon before so it was quite seamless coming straight back in with him.

"He's an unbelievable player so to be able to play inside him again was enjoyable."