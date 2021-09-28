United Rugby Championship: Scrum V Live's Gabby Logan explains how competition will work

United Rugby Championship bosses have put contingency plans in place to play home matches for South Africa sides in Europe in November and December.

Scarlets, Cardiff, Munster and Zebre are scheduled to be the first northern hemisphere sides in the URC to travel to South Africa at the end of the year.

But South Africa remains on the UK travel red list.

This means the Welsh teams would need to quarantine for 10 days on their return.

This would result in Scarlets and Cardiff not being able to fulfil the opening round of Heineken Champions Cup competition in mid December.

Destinations in Italy are being considered for the South African sides to travel to play their home games in that two-week period. This would mean there would be no URC matches played in South Africa until 2022.

"We have planned potentially for the South Africans to play their home matches in a European destination to give ourselves that extra robustness in a Covid year," said URC chief executive Martin Anayi.

"Whether that travel access is permitted this side of 2021, we will see. If it's not and it's still complicated in South Africa, we have that option of playing their home games up in Europe so we make sure can get those games underway.

"It gives us all the tools we need and we have learned this lesson the hard way with the Pro14. We need to be as flexible as possible and be able to move games around and adapt to anything the government tells us to do."

The South Africa sides Lions, Stormers, Sharks and Bulls are currently in Europe on four-week tours to start their permanent positions in the URC.

"We would not normally have the South African teams doing their four-week stretch up front, you would have a two-three week period, they would go home and play matches and then fly back up," added Anayi.

"We have changed that this year to make sure the league will be the URC with the four South African sides in season one.

"We never thought we would be in a Covid year this far into it, so we have made our league structure more robust this year than it would be in a normal non-Covid season."