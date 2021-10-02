Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The win was Australia's fourth successive Championship victory

The Rugby Championship Argentina: (3) 17 Try: Gallo (2) Cons: Boffelli (2) Pens: Boffelli Australia: (15) 32 Try: Fainga'a, Kellaway (3), Kerevi Cons: Cooper (2) Pens: Cooper

Andrew Kellaway scored a hat-trick of tries as Australia beat Argentina 32-17 on Gold Coast to finish second in the Rugby Championship.

Folau Fainga'a and Samu Kerevi were also on the scoresheet as the Wallabies recorded four successive wins for the first time in the competition.

The bonus-point victory secured a second-place finish in the Championship for Australia behind New Zealand.

The All Blacks secured the title with victory over South Africa last week.

Kellaway, whose debut came earlier this year, now has eight tries in six starts for the Wallabies and is within touching distance of Israel Folau's record of 10 tries in a debut year.

Thomas Gallo scored two consolation tries for Argentina in the final quarter, but they finish the tour without a win in six matches.

New Zealand face world champions South Africa in the final match of the competition later on Saturday.