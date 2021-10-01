Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter's Stuart Hogg started the first two British and Irish Lions Test matches against South Africa this summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Sunday, 3 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale make eight changes to their side for the visit of winless Exeter.

The Sharks are without centre Manu Tuilagi and his midfield partner Sam James, so Sam Hill and Rohan Janse van Rensburg come in while Denny Solomona replaces Simon Hammersley at full-back.

Exeter bring back Scotland captain Stuart Hogg at full-back for his first game since the British and Irish Lions' summer tour of South Africa.

He is one of six changes with fly-half Joe Simmonds dropped to the bench.

Harvey Skinner starts in Simmonds' place as Exeter aim to end a two-game losing start to the season after defeats by Leicester and Northampton.

The Chiefs are still without their English Lions players - Jonny Hill, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds - for another week, but have brought back former England prop Ben Moon.

The club stalwart gets his first start of the season at loose-head with New Zealander Josh Iosefa-Scott making his full debut at tight-head as Alec Hepburn and Harry Williams take their place among the replacements.

The Chiefs' back-row is given a huge boost by the return of influential flanker Dave Ewers after thumb surgery while Richard Capstick starts at number eight in place of Rus Tuima.

Sale make five changes in total to their back line with winger Byron McGuigan and fly-half AJ MacGinty also out as Tom Roebuck and Rob du Preez come in.

Flanker Ben Curry failed a head injury assessment last week, so Cameron Neild comes in at blind-side and Curtis Langdon starts at hooker ahead of Tommy Taylor.

Sale come into the game unbeaten having won their opening match against Bath before giving up a 17-point lead at half time to draw 31-31 at London Irish last week.

Alex Sanderson's side last faced Exeter in the Premiership semi-final in June where they lost 40-30 having suffered a dramatic defeat at the hands of a 14-man Chiefs side at Sandy Park a week earlier in their final regular-season game.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"I'm not someone who looks around the corner waiting for the cavalry, we've got to get on with it.

"The sparks of wins are there; I'm not despondent and wondering what to do, there's plenty of things we can keep working on. But at the same time I'm also not going to be complacent enough to think a change of players will change things; you've got to work to improve all the time.

"We've never not done that before and the scenario now, whether it's two games down or two games won, that doesn't change."

Sale: Solomona; Roebuck, Janse van Rensburg, Hill, Yarde; R du Preez, Cliff; Harrison, Langdon, Schonert, Wiese, J-P du Preez, Neild, Dugdale, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Ashman, Rodd, Oosthuizen, Birch, Taylor, Warr, Wilkinson, L James

Exeter: Hogg; Cordero, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; H Skinner, Maunder; Moon, Yeandle (capt), Iosefa-Scott, Witty, Lonsdale, Ewers, Armand, Capstick

Replacements: Innard, Hepburn, Williams, McCauley, Tshiunza, Townsend, J Simmonds, Hendrickson

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys (RFU).