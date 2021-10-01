Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie George and Owen Farrell return to Premiership action with Saracens for the trip to Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 2 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Freddie Burns starts at full-back for Leicester for the first time since returning to the club as they make seven changes to face Saracens.

Club captain Ellis Genge is on the bench alongside Freddie Steward as Tonga international Hosea Saumaki makes a first Premiership start on the wing.

Saracens name British & Irish Lions Jamie George and Owen Farrell in their starting line-up.

Max Malins also returns at full-back as Alex Lozowski moves to outside centre.

Leicester have won both their first two matches against Exeter and Gloucester, while Saracens will hope to build on their opening-round win at Bristol after having a bye last weekend.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick told BBC Radio Leicester:

"I don't think many people would disagree with me that Saracens are in the top two teams in this league, if not the best team.

"They're a group of players and coaches who've been together for an awful long time.

"I expect it to be a formidable challenge, but we'll do our best. We'll try and fight and put out a good performance and try and challenge them in various facets of the game.

"We're a year into trying to develop a team and reshape this squad and we're a long way from being what they are."

Saracens back-rower Jackson Wray told BBC Radio London:

"I learnt a lot from Steve (Borthwick) as a young lad when he was at Saracens as captain, how intense he was and how focused he was on his preparation and attention to detail.

"I'm not surprised that he's taken all that into his coaching and Leicester have had a strong start under him this season.

"We feel we showed how far we've come and what we've learnt in the past year in that performance against Bristol and our approach to this season is going to be exactly how it was last season.

"We want to be the team that fights for everything and that's the benchmark we've set. We know there's much more to come and that starts this weekend."

Leicester: Burns; K van Wyk, Porter, Kelly, Saumaki; Ford, B Youngs; F van Wyk, Doly, Cole, Green, Chessum, Martin, Reffell, Liebenberg (capt).

Replacements: T Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Leatigaga, Wells, Henderson, Van Poortvliet, Socino, Steward.

Saracens: Malins; Lewington, Lozowski, Tompkins, Segun; Farrell (capt), Davies; Adams-Hale, George, Riccioni, Isiekwe, Swinson, Wray, Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Mawi, Clarey, Hunter-Hill, Christie, Simpson, Goode, Morris.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).