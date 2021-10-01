Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nathan Earle agreed a two-year deal with Newcastle Falcons in July

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 2 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Winger Nathan Earle will make his Newcastle Falcons debut on Saturday as one of four changes to the side.

Mark Tampin, Marco Fuser and Callum Chick come into the pack, with Richard Palframan, Sean Robinson and Greg Peterson missing.

Wasps make two changes, both at centre, with Sam Spink stepping in for the injured Malakai Fekitoa for his first Premiership start.

Jimmy Gopperth replaces Michael Le Bourgeois at inside centre.

Wasps will hope to maintain their recent hold over Newcastle at Kingston Park, where they have not lost since in seven visits dating back to October 2011.

But Falcons will be boosted by Earle's return from a hamstring injury, which has kept him out of action since his summer switch from Harlequins.

Palframan is unavailable after going off against Bath, while Robinson has a knee injury and Peterson is away with the USA national team.

Philip van der Walt moves from blind-side flanker to the second row, alongside Fuser, with Chick making his first appearance of the season.

Wasps' pack, meanwhile, remains unchanged from the win over Bristol.

Tom West returns to the bench after a knee injury, while Will Simonds could make just his second Premiership appearance, and his first in just over a year.

Newcastle defence coach Nick Easter said:

"Wasps are a dangerous and confident side who are absolutely lethal on transition and turnover ball. That's been their DNA for a long time.

"As a defence coach you really have to make sure your messaging is clear when you're facing Wasps, because they're a big threat."

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Stevenson, Lucock, Earle; Haydon-Wood, Schreuder; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Tampin, Fuser, Van der Walt, Chick, Welch (capt), Fearns.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Davison, Montgomery, Graham, Nordli-Kelemeti, Connon, Wacokecoke.

Wasps: Crossdale; Watson, Spink, Gopperth, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; Hislop, Cruse, Toomaga-Allen, Fifita, Stooke, Shields (capt), Oghre, Willis.

Replacements: Frost, West, Alo, Cardall, Morris, Porter, Simonds, Kibirige.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe (RFU).