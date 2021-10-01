Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Close season signing Matt Garvey will make his first competitive start for Worcester against his previous club Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 2 October Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester are still without Scotland and Lions winger Duhan van der Merwe for the visit of Gloucester.

But new half-back pairing Owen Williams and Willi Heinz, lock Matt Garvey and number eight Matt Kvesic play against their old club and England centre Ollie Lawrence is fit after illness.

Gloucester give Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings his first Premiership start.

Centre Chris Harris and ex-Warrior Val Rapava-Ruskin are back on the bench but they remain without Louis Rees-Zammit.

The Wales winger, who did not play in any of the three Lions Tests against South Africa, is still to feature for Gloucester this season.

Wales are now four weeks away from their first autumn international, although, as the New Zealand game on 30 October falls outside the World Rugby Test match window, no England-based players would be allowed to play.

While Ollie Thorley stays on the left wing, England's Jonny May returns at 14 after missing last week's home defeat by Leicester and tight-head prop Kirill Gotovtsev also gets a first Premiership start as Gloucester aim to avoid starting a Premiership campaign with three straight losses for the first time.

After enduring 18 Premiership matches without a win, Worcester have made a bright start to the new campaign, in two high-scoring encounters.

After beating London Irish at Sixways, they lost narrowly last week to champions Harlequins but picked up two bonus points with a late rally.

The Warriors have not claimed a try bonus point in three successive games since November 2017.

Gloucester, who won just twice away from home last season, against Wasps at Coventry in March and at Northampton in May, are looking to bounce back from successive defeats at Northampton and last week at home to Leicester.

The corresponding fixture last season was one of three Worcester home games called off because of Covid. But the Cherry and Whites won 44-15 behind closed doors on their most recent trip in August 2020.

Worcester: Shillcock; Heward, Lawrence, Venter, Nanai; Williams, Heinz (co-capt); Waller, Baldwin, Judge, Garvey, Clegg, Hill (co-capt), Lewis, Kvesic.

Replacements: Annett, M Thomas, Owlett, Hatherell, Vailanu, Chudley, Searle, O Morris.

Gloucester: Woodward; May, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Hastings, Meehan; Elrington, Singleton, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Davidson, Ackermann, Ludlow (capt), Morgan.

Replacements: Walker, Rapava-Ruskin, Ford-Robinson, Thomas, Clement, Varney, Evans, Harris.

Referee: Andrew Jackson (RFU).