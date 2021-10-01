Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elliot Dee won his 40th cap and scored his first try for Wales in the summer

United Rugby Championship: Dragons v Leinster Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 3 October Time: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 3 October from 19:00 BST and later on demand

Dragons hooker Elliot Dee will make his return from a calf injury against Leinster on Sunday.

The 27-year-old hooker missed the Dragons' opening 27-23 defeat at home against Ospreys, with Ellis Shipp starting in his place.

Dragons are still without Wales prop Leon Brown, who picked up an injury in the summer while on international duty.

Taylor Davies and Adam Warren return to the replacements as Shipp, Richard Hibbard and Jamie Roberts miss out.

Dragons have lost their past 11 games against Leinster who opened their campaign with a 31-3 victory against Bulls.

Leinster flanker Josh van der Flier will make his 100th appearance for the Irish province while Rob Russell is set to make his debut on the wing.

Conor O'Brien returns at centre for his first appearance since February 2020.

Dragons: Josh Lewis; Jonah Holmes, Jack Dixon, Aneurin Owen, Jordan Olowofela; Sam Davies, Lewis Jones; Aki Seiuli, Elliot Dee, Mesake Doge, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands, Ross Moriarty (c), Ollie Griffiths, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Greg Bateman, Chris Coleman, Joe Maksymiw, Taine Basham, Rhodri Williams, Adam Warren, Ioan Davies.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Rob Russell, Garry Ringrose, Conor O'Brien, Rory O'Loughlin; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Michael Ala'alatoa, Ross Molony, James Ryan (c), Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Max Deegan

Replacements: James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Cian Healy, Ryan Baird, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, Ciarán Frawley, Scott Penny

Referee: AJ Jacobs (SARU)

Assistants: Aled Evans & Jason Bessant (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)