Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Nathan Doak scores one of Ulster's five tries against Glasgow

United Rugby Championship: Zebre v Ulster Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi Date: Saturday, 2 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website with match highlights online on Sunday; watch the game back in full on BBC iPlayer from Sunday evening

Nineteen-year-old scrum-half Nathan Doak will make his first competitive start for Ulster in Saturday's United Rugby Championship game away to Zebre.

Doak replaces the injured John Cooney in one of 10 changes to the side that started last week's opening 35-29 win over Glasgow Warriors in Belfast.

Doak scored 11 points, including his first senior try, in the bonus-point victory after coming on for Cooney.

Ethan McIlroy moves from full-back to left wing and Alan O'Connor is captain.

Robert Baloucoune is absent after suffering a groin strain against Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium.

Will Addison, who replaced Baloucoune midway through the second half, starts at full-back, with wing Craig Gilroy and centre Stewart Moore drafted into the back division.

Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey have also been ruled out with injuries.

Props Eric O'Sullivan and Tom O'Toole, plus hooker Rob Herring, from a new front row, with Mick Kearney coming into the second row.

Matty Rea is selected at blind-side flanker, Nick Timoney switches to open-side and David McCann is named at number eight.

Brad Roberts, Marty Moore, Sam Carter and Sean Reidy drop to the replacements' bench.

Cooney has undergone an MRI scan to determine the severity of a hamstring strain, but head coach Dan McFarland indicated on Monday that he was "pretty sure" it was not serious.

The Ireland international was forced off in the first half because of the injury.

Zebre began their URC campaign with a 38-26 defeat by South African team the Lions but had the consolation of picking up a bonus point after scoring four tries.

Ulster comfortably won the two meetings between the sides last season, triumphing 57-14 in Italy in November and securing a 49-3 success in Belfast in March.

The Italians make five changes to their starting team from last week.

Zebre: Laloifi, Di Giulio, Bisegni, Boni, Tuivuaka; Canna, Fusco; Fischetti, Bigi, Nocera; Sisi, Krumov; Mbanda; Leavasa, Licata.

Replacements: Fabiani, Lovotti, Neculai, Zambonin, Giammarioli, Palazzani, Rizzi, Trulla.

Ulster: Addison, Gilroy, Hume, Moore, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; O'Sullivan, Herring, O'Toole; O'Connor (capt), Kearney; Matty Rea, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: Roberts, Reid, Moore, Carter, Reidy, Shanahan, Lowry, Moxham