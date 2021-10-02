Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Glasgow Warriors' Ross Thompson celebrates his try

United Rugby Championship Glasgow Warriors (28) 35 Tries: Forbes (2), Thompson, Wilson, Bhatti Cons: Thompson 5 Sharks (10) 24 Tries: Roets, Du Toit, Mchunu Cons: Bosch 2, Pienaar Pen: Bosch

Glasgow Warriors built on a dominant first-half performance to beat Sharks 35-24 at Scotstoun.

The Warriors led 28-10 at half-time against their South African opponents with the bonus point already secured.

Cole Forbes scored two tries and there were also scores from Ross Thompson, captain Ryan Wilson and returning prop Jamie Bhatti, with Thompson converting all five.

It was Glasgow's first win in the new United Rugby Championship.

The Warriors had a whirlwind start - opening the scoring within two minutes through a try and conversion by stand-off Thompson.

Sharks full-back Curwin Bosch miscued his shot at goal from a penalty and Warriors bounced back with Ryan Wilson scoring a second try.

Dylan Richardson was given a yellow card for the visitors which didn't help matters, and Bhatti marked his first start in Warriors colours after two years away by scoring his first ever try in professional rugby.

The visitors rallied briefly, and they got on the scoreboard through a close-range try from second-row Le Roux Roets.

But Warriors had the bonus point wrapped up McLean sent full-back Forbes in for the try.

Bosch opted to kick three points from a scrum penalty just before the break, but the second half started brightly for Warriors with Forbes claiming his second try of the match - his team's fifth - just three minutes after the restart.

But Warriors took their foot off the gas after centre Sione Tuipulotu had a try chalked off for an obstruction on 50 minutes.

Thomas Du Toit and Ntuthuko Mchunu scored consolation tries as the Sharks dominated the final half-hour.