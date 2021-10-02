Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Springbok World Cup winner RG Snyman scored his first try since returning from injury

United Rugby Championship: Munster v Stormers Munster (7) 34 Tries: O'Donoghue (2), Kleyn, N Scannell, Snyman Cons: Carbery (2), Healy Pen : Healy Stormers (15) 18 Tries: Gelant, Zab Con: Libbok Pens: Gelant, Swiel

Munster produced a stirring second-half performance to defeat the Stormers 34-18 in the United Rugby Championship.

The South Africans led 15-7 at the break at Thomond Park thanks to tries from Warrick Gelant and Leolin Zas.

However, Jack O'Donoghue scored at the end of the half to give Munster hope before Jean Kleyn and Niall Scannell put the hosts ahead after the restart.

O'Donoghue then grabbed his second try of the game before RG Snyman secured the bonus point with a late score.

The victory maintains Munster's unbeaten start to the season after Johann van Graan's side defeated the Sharks in their URC opener last weekend.

Despite an opening-game defeat by Rainbow Cup champions Benetton, the Stormers got off to the stronger start in Limerick as Gelant and Zas touched down inside the opening 20 minutes.

Full-back Gelant knocked over a penalty to further extend their lead shortly after the South Africans had a try disallowed for an infringement on the grounding.

However, O'Donoghue got Munster on the board with the final play of the half, and lock Kleyn and the subsequent conversion by Joey Carbery capitalised on Salmaan Moerat's yellow card and bring the lead down to one.

From there it was Munster dominance, with Scannell and O'Donoghue dotting down from close range to secure the bonus-point, while the Stormers' sole points of the half came from a penalty by replacement Tim Swiel.

The biggest cheer of the night was reserved for Springbok World Cup winning lock Snyman, who scored his first Munster try after a long injury lay off with 13 minutes to go, and replacement Ben Healy completed the win in style with a clinical penalty with the final kick of the match.

Munster: Haley; Nash; Earls, R. Scannell; S. Daly; Carbery, Casey; Kilcoyne, N. Scannell, Knox; Kleyn, F. Wycherley; O'Mahony, O'Donoghue, G. Coombes.

Replacements: Barron, Loughman, Archer, Snyman, O'Sullivan, Osborne, Healy, Zebo.

Stormers: Gelant; Petersen; Nel, du Plessis; Zas; Libbok, Ungerer; Harris, Ntubeni, Fouche; Smith, Moerat; Xaba, Engelbrecht, Roos.

Replacements: Venter, Lyons, Sandi, van Rhyn, Theunissen, Masimla, Swiel, Pretorius.