Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Centre Jamie Roberts has played 94 internationals for Wales and three Tests for the British and Irish Lions

Dragons centre Jamie Roberts will miss the next six weeks after undergoing minor knee surgery this week.

Roberts, 34, was a replacement in their opening defeat by Ospreys before missing the narrow loss to Leinster.

"Jamie has had an operation which is going to rule him out for six to seven weeks," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"We have got to a stage where we were going from week to week and not improving."

Ryan added: "We made a decision to go for surgery and try and maximise the window in November to get him back on his feet."

Roberts will miss the league matches against Connacht, Stormers and Cardiff before the five-week break for international rugby.

He will target a return as they host Edinburgh on Saturday, 27 November.