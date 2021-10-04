George Ford has contributed 28 points with the boot in Leicester's three games this season

Leicester Tigers fly-half George Ford believes an ability to hang in when things are against them has been key to their 100 per cent start to the season.

An added-time penalty try against Saracens made it three wins out of three for Steve Borthwick's side.

It is Leicester's best start to a Premiership season for six years.

"Last year when Steve came in we tried to build some good strong foundations to our game which I think are showing through this year," said Ford.

"(They've been) Three different games I'd say. Exeter, first game, dry weather, a team who like to hold the ball, so the ball in play was high, but we played some good stuff, both sides of the ball, that day.

"To go to Gloucester on a Friday night is always tough, especially if it's their first home game of the season, so that was a challenge in itself.

"And then, completely different end of the spectrum this week with the weather, and the great team that Saracens are, so we've managed to pick up three good results, but we know there's plenty to work on," the England international told BBC Radio Leicester.

Only Leicester and Northampton have three wins behind them - but the Tigers, who finished sixth last season, top the table by virtue of an extra bonus point.

"The main difference (to last season) would be our fight and our ability to stay in games a bit more when things are not going our way," said Ford, who has kicked six penalties and five conversions so far.

"At the weekend there were large periods of that game that didn't go our way but we managed to hang in there and give ourselves a chance to win it at the end."

He continued: "All three games have been so different that each opportunity presents itself in different ways. Not much rugby was played at the weekend, but in the previous two games we could make good decisions to move the ball a little bit more."

Next up for the Tigers is a trip to London Irish - who have yet to register their first win - on Saturday, and Ford expects another tactical adaptation will be required.

"Everyone's got their own way of playing, everyone got their their own style, their own model - I suppose that's what makes the Premiership so exciting," Ford added.

"We've got our way of playing, which we're trying to develop. The foundations of that are a good defence, set-pieces, a good kicking game, and hopefully have some good attack bits off the back of it."