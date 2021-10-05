Josh Navidi has played 28 internationals for Wales

United Rugby Championship: Cardiff v Bulls Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 9 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Cardiff are poised to welcome back British and Irish Lions flanker Josh Navidi for their United Rugby Championship match against Bulls.

Navidi has missed the opening two games of the season after returning from South Africa this summer.

Wing Josh Adams returned a week earlier in the defeat against Ospreys.

"We are pretty confident he is going to be available," said Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young.

"There was not enough time last week (to get him involved). It's a joint decision on when they (Lions) are available with the national team strength and conditioning medical staff along with Wayne (Pivac) and my team.

"We go through where he is medically, how much training he has done, is it safe to play him and has he had enough rest?

"We felt it was a week too early last week for Navs but if he comes through the rest of the training this week he will be involved this weekend.

"He is right at the top of the tree in quality and has mixed it with the best of them for a number of seasons. We are hoping he can stay injury free this season and we can get him in a Cardiff jersey more."

Wales fly-half Jarrod Evans could also return sooner than expected from a sternum problem after initially being ruled out for a month.

Evans suffered the injury in the opening victory against Connacht but might even return next weekend against Sharks on 16 October.

"He won't be back this week but he is back into light training and we will see how that goes," added Young.

"There is nothing structurally wrong, it's just pain management. The earliest he could be available is next week, and if not, maybe the week after.

"It's far earlier than first anticipated but it's how he handles every step of the way. For the first couple of days it was hard for him to breathe because it was such a nasty injury in a horrible position.

"He is running now and starting to put some fitness together and hopefully next week he will have non-contact training.

"If he comes through that, he can take it to the next level but we will not be rushing back or put him at risk. We have been surprised how well he is recovering."