Scarlets have signed Ospreys lock Lloyd Ashley on a short-term loan as they cover second-row injury problems.

Aaron Shingler (back) and Sam Lousi (knee) missed the 36-13 victory over the Lions, while Josh Helps is also sidelined.

"We have picked up a few injuries in the second row department in the opening weeks of the season," said head coach Dwayne Peel.

"So we have brought in Lloyd for the remainder of this block of matches."

Peel added: "He is an experienced player, a proven performer at this level and has slotted in well with the group this week."

The loan deal is for the next three weeks, although Ospreys do have a call-back option.

International locks Jake Ball and Tevita Ratuva left Scarlets at the end of last season with Wales flanker Shingler being asked to line up as a second-row in the early weeks of the campaign.

Ashley has joined up with Scarlets this week for training ahead of their United Rugby Championship match against Munster on Sunday.

Ospreys have strong second-row resources with British and Irish Lions duo Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard joined by Bradley Davies and Rhys Davies.