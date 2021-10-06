Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alun Wyn Jones has played 148 internationals for Wales and 12 Tests for the British and Irish Lions

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Sharks Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Friday, 8 October Time: 19:35 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live, BBC Two Wales; BBC Radio Wales audio commentary updates on BBC Sport website & app, Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will make his first Ospreys appearance of the season when the region host Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

Jones, 36, has missed the opening two victories Dragons and Cardiff after captaining the British and Irish Lions in South Africa.

His fellow Lions lock Adam Beard returned earlier than Jones with a couple of replacement appearances.

Centre Michael Collins and lock Bradley Davies will both be missing.

Collins is set to be out for at least four weeks with a calf injury suffered in the 18-14 victory against Cardiff, while Davies is sidelined with a short-term knee problem.

Wales-qualified Collins will miss the start of the autumn international programme after impressing since his move from New Zealand.

Former England fly-half Stephen Myler is available after recovering from injury but wing Alex Cuthbert is still missing although he is expected to be fit for next weekend.

Lock Jones led the Lions in the 2-1 series defeat after a remarkable recovery from a dislocated shoulder suffered in the opening seven minutes of the pre-tour warm-up match against Japan in Edinburgh.

Eighteen days later Jones flew to South Africa and went on to lead the tourists in all three Tests.