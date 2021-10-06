Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ciaran Parker spent three years at Munster before moving to Jersey in June 2020

London Irish have signed former Munster prop Ciaran Parker from Championship leaders Jersey Reds.

The 26-year-old, who began his career at Sale and is a former England Under-20 international, moved to the island side in the summer of 2020.

Parker has started both of Jersey's games this season, which they have won with bonus points.

The Exiles have also agreed a deal with Irish winger Cillian Redmond, after a successful trial at the club.

"We're pleased to welcome both of the guys to the squad," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website.

"Cillian has impressed during his time with us and will strengthen our options on the wing.

"Ciaran provides us with extra options at tight-head, in the wake of Lovejoy (Chawatama) picking up an injury in pre-season."