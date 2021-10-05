Adam Beard has played 25 internationals for Wales and one Test for the British and Irish Lions

Ospreys lock Adam Beard says he was eager to return as soon as possible after becoming the first Welsh British and Irish Lion to return to action this season.

Beard was involved on the opening weekend of the United Rugby Championship against Dragons and also came off the replacements' bench in the victory over Cardiff.

The 25-year-old was a late call-up for this summer's Lions tour for the injured Alun Wyn Jones, who later flew out to South Africa to link up with the squad.

Beard made one Test appearance as a replacement in the third match against the Springboks and feels he was ready to return to action.

"I had very good time off," he said.

"I had about five-and-a-half weeks - three weeks of doing nothing with the family. I had a couple of weeks training on my own before I came back in and when I did, the coaches felt I was ready to go.

"They were looking at my numbers in training. As a young player I want to play as much as possible because I know I can still improve. It's been enjoyable to get back in with the Ospreys.

"We've got a great environment here and to start the season off with two wins has been awesome. We're looking forward to the Sharks this week and hoping to make it three."

Beard is hoping to continue what has been a notable upturn in fortunes. After being left out of the Wales squad last autumn, he helped Wales win the Six Nations having been recalled before landing the Lions call.

"The summer was absolutely crazy, it was carnage," added Beard.

"It was a bit of a weird season in general.

"It started off with disappointment with not getting selected for Wales but then I had a positive impact with the Ospreys and I ended up getting back in the Wales squad and having a good Six Nations.

"I had an initial email from the Lions so I thought to myself 'It could be this year'.

"I had the initial disappointment of not being picked, then I had a week of camp in north Wales, coming back to watch the Lions game with Japan, and seeing Al go down.

"I was disappointed at first but then I got a phone call that Saturday night and I met up with the squad the next day. It was the craziest 12 hours of my rugby career to date."

Beard missed the first few calls from Lions head coach Warren Gatland and director of operations Alan Phillips before head of medical Prav Mathema got through.

"It was funny because they said 'have you been ignoring our calls?'. I said 'no I haven't, I swear'," he recalled.

"As soon as I met the squad the day after in Edinburgh I had everything chucked at me - kit and suits. It was a whirlwind."

Beard's selection raised a few eyebrows outside Wales with James Ryan and Jonny Gray also in contention.

"I do remember a couple of friends and family having a bit of a laugh about people saying I was not worthy of the selection," Beard said.

"I tried to brush that off and it gives me a bit of confidence that you want to go out there and prove these people wrong. As long as the coaches and players around me think I am good enough, that is all that matters.

"My mindset was not to let the opportunity go wanting. It might be my only chance to represent the Lions so just go for it and I think it went pretty well for myself.

"It wasn't the best of tours because of the Covid situation and everything was on lockdown in South Africa.

"Nonetheless it was still amazing for a young player like myself to represent the Lions, meet new players and see how they do different things."

Beard pushed himself into contention for a Test place and was rewarded in the final 23-man squad, where he was named as a replacement for Jones and Maro Itoje.

"If you'd asked me if I thought I'd play in a Test when I first got called up I would have laughed at you and said no way," said Beard.

"I do remember when I first got out there Gats (Warren Gatland) pulled me to one side and said 'congratulations but don't rest on your laurels'.

"The first couple of club games went well for me and I remember him saying after the selection for the first Test I was unlucky not to be involved.

"They showed statistics about how much the Test teams change from one to three and there would be opportunities moving forwards.

"It was about keeping training well, staying on your toes, and I was lucky enough to get an opportunity in that final Test."