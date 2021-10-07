Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Herring will become the seventh player to reach the 200-appearance mark for Ulster

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Benetton Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday 8 October Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport NI website from 19:00 BST; full live text commentary, match report and highlights

Hooker Rob Herring will make his 200th appearance for Ulster in Friday's United Rugby Championship game at home to Benetton.

Second row Sam Carter comes in to captain the province and prop Andrew Warwick also starts in two changes made by head coach Dan McFarland.

Eric O'Sullivan and Mick Kearney drop out for the Kingspan Stadium encounter.

Both sides go into the match having won their opening two games of the championship.

Having won the Rainbow Cup at the conclusion of last season, Benetton followed up their 22-18 victory over Stormers with a last-gasp 28-27 success over Edinburgh at the weekend.

Ulster ran out comfortable 29-3 winners over Zebre in Parma after defeating Glasgow 35-29 in Belfast.

Ireland international Herring will become the seventh Ulster player to reach the 200-appearance mark on Friday night.

Wing Jacob Stockdale is a notable absentee from McFarland's 23-man squad, with his fitness having been monitored this week after he had picked up an ankle injury in training.

Fellow wing Rob Lyttle has also not recovered from his back injury, while Stuart McCloskey, Jordi Murphy, Iain Henderson, Kieran Treadwell, John Cooney and Rob Baloucoune remain out.

Ulster: Addison, Gilroy, Hume; Moore, McIlroy; Burns, Doak; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole; O'Connor, Carter (captain) Rea, Timoney, McCann.

Replacements: Roberts, Reid, Kane, Kearney, Reidy, Shanahan, Lowry, Moxham.