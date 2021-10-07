Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Siwan Lillicrap: Wales will not 'dwell on the past' after new WRU promises

Autumn series: Wales Women v Japan Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Sunday, 7 November Time: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C; lives scores and report on the BBC Sport website & app

Wales Women interim coaching team Ioan Cunningham and Geraint Lewis have named six uncapped players for their autumn series.

Captain Siwan Lillicrap leads the squad for games against Japan on 7 November, South Africa on 13 November and Canada on 21 November.

The new faces up front are Kat Evans, Liliana Podpadec and Madi Johns.

Behind the scrum Lewis and Cunningham have included Jade Mullen, Leanne Burnell and Flo Williams.

Cunningham and Lewis are in temporary charge following Warren Abrahams' departure as head coach in July and will be assisted by ex-Scarlets attack coach Richard Whiffin and World Rugby coaching intern Sophie Spence.

Nigel Walker, recently appointed as Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) performance director, has made improving the women's game in Wales one of his main priorities after a turbulent period.

As he looked towards the beginning of what the players and management hope will be a fruitful new era, Lewis said: "We feel we have a good mix of new and experienced players which will provide competition within the squad, which is always healthy in international sport in order to improve performances and results.

"Many Welsh players have been performing well for their Allianz Premier 15s clubs and it's also been good to see women's club rugby return following 18 months of stoppages in Wales.

"Club performances and a productive senior talent identification day have provided the opportunity for players to force their way into this squad for the forthcoming campaign, which will test them at a higher level.

"As is always the case in international rugby, there were some difficult calls with some players missing out, but many of those individuals have already shown a determination to work hard for another chance to wear the jersey.

"There's a lot to play for in the next year and this is the start of that journey."

Defence and scrum coach Cunningham added: "We are looking forward to these home internationals and testing ourselves against three teams who will test the group in different ways, with a variety of styles and structures. That is just what is required a year out from Rugby World Cup."

Wales' games will be played at the Arms Park in Cardiff, with the Japan game live on S4C and the games against South Africa and Canada to be shown live on BBC Two Wales.

Wales Women autumn squad

Forwards: Siwan Lillicrap (capt), Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Bethan Dainton, Kat Evans, Cerys Hale, Cara Hope, Gwen Crabb, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Natalia John, Madi Johns, Manon Johnes, Molly Kelly, Bethan Lewis, Robyn Lock, Liliana Podpadec, Gwenllian Pyrs, Donna Rose, Caryl Thomas.

Backs: Keira Bevan, Leanne Burnell, Hannah Jones, Jasmine Joyce, Jess Kavanagh, Courtney Keight, Kerin Lake, Caitlin Lewis, Ffion Lewis, Jade Mullen, Lisa Neumann, Elinor Snowsill, Niamh Terry, Flo Williams, Megan Webb, Robyn Wilkins.