Dragons back-row Ollie Griffiths is on the bench after passing head injury protocols

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Dragons Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 9 October Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales and online. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 and later on demand

Dragons make six changes for Saturday's United Rugby Championship trip to Connacht.

Harrison Keddie, who leads the side, Taine Basham, Greg Bateman, Joe Maksymiw, Rhodri Williams and Jordan Williams all start in Galway.

The fixture also sees the return of scrum-half Gonzalo Bertranou on the bench for Dragons following his Rugby Championship campaign with Argentina.

Wales back-row Ross Moriarty is ruled out with a minor knock.

But flanker Ollie Griffiths has passed head injury protocols and is named among the replacements.

Bateman joins the front row of Mesake Doge and hooker Elliot Dee.

Will Rowlands has a new partner in the second row with Maksymiw joining the Wales international to face his former club.

Keddie comes in to captain the side at six and Basham gets his first start of the season, with number eight Aaron Wainwright completing the pack.

Scrum-half Rhodri Williams is another to get his first start of the season and is partnered by the ever-present Sam Davies at fly-half.

Centre pairing Aneurin Owen and Jack Dixon continue their partnership for the third straight league game.

Full-back Jordan Williams comes in for his first appearance of the campaign, joining a back three of Wales wing Jonah Holmes and Jordan Olowofela.

Connacht are bidding to win three home league games in a row for the first time since October 2019 and have won their last three games against Dragons, who are hoping to end a run of six straight defeats.

The Welsh side have only won once at the Sportsground, on their first visit to Galway in May 2004.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran; Ben O'Donnell, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Mack Hansen; Jack Carty,. Kieran Marmion; Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Oisin Dowling, Ultan Dillane, Cian Prendergast, Jarrad Butler (capt), Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Leva Fifita, Conor Oliver, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Sammy Arnold.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Jack Dixon, Aneurin Owen, Jordan Olowofela; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams; Greg Bateman, Elliot Dee, Mesake Doge, Will Rowlands, Joe Maksymiw, Harrison Keddie (capt), Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Aki Seiuli, Chris Coleman, Joe Davies, Ollie Griffiths, Gonzalo Bertranou, Josh Lewis, Adam Warren.

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen (SARU).

Assistant referees: Stuart Gaffikin (IRFU), Nigel Correll (IRFU).

TMO: AJ Jacobs (SARU).