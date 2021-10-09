Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jasmine Joyce scored a great try for Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears delivered a stand-out performance to extend their winning run in the Premier 15s with a bonus-point 24-5 victory over Harlequins.

Bears scored four times, including a stunning try by Jasmine Joyce, to shock the defending champions at home.

The London club did score through Emily Robinson but they made uncharacteristic errors.

And Bears capitalised to deal Quins their second successive home league defeat.

Harlequins started the stronger with three penalties conceded by Bristol in as many minutes. However, it was the visitors who scored first through Courtney Keight despite going down to 14 players as Natalia John was sent to the bin.

Quins' Robinson struck next in a lively and tight game, with impressive defence from both sides seeing it locked at 5-5 at half-time.

A superb break from player of the match Sarah Bern created an opportunity as she fed Grace Crompton to dot down.

Joyce, who returned to club action after starring for GB sevens, and Hannah West added sublime scores to prolong Bristol's stay at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Loughborough Lightning suffered their fourth defeat of the campaign as Worcester Warriors beat them 18-14.

Remarkably, the match was 0-0 at half-time with stellar defence coming from both clubs.

In the second 45 Minori Yamamoto kicked three points for Worcester to break the deadlock but Loughborough hit back through a Lark Davies try. Worcester scored twice more while Davies added another try for the hosts.

But the visitors were awarded a late penalty to add to Loughborough's stalling season.

DMP Durham Sharks will take on Sale Sharks later on Saturday.

Saracens will play Exeter Chiefs at 14:00 BST on Sunday with Wasps hosting Gloucester-Hartpury at 17:15 later that day to round off the weekend's action.